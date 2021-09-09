Faith is real, ‘not just a bolt-on, Sunday thing’

9 September 2021

Christian Concern’s Head of Education Steve Beegoo featured on J.John’s Facing the Canon to share how parents and churches can best help their children in their journey of faith.
