Election 2024 Prayer

Ahead of the UK General Election set for 4 July 2024, Christians do not simply need to work out who to vote for.

We need to pray.

God really does hear and answer prayers. He has acted in powerful ways in the life of our nation in years past, and there’s no reason to think he can’t, or won’t, today.

In the weeks leading up to the election, Christian Concern will be leading online prayer meetings, inviting church leaders and other Christians to join us in seeking God’s blessing for our nation. We will provide other prayer resources to guide you and your church.

And we are planning an in-person prayer rally close to the date of the election.

All the information and materials will be added below as they are announced.

Online prayer meetings

We will be hosting live prayer streams on Wednesday lunchtimes at 12.30pm running up to the election:

5 June

12 June

19 June

26 June

For those unable to make those sessions, we are planning to repeat these sessions on Friday mornings at 7.30am.

Please watch and take part on our YouTube channel. Subscribe and click the notification bell for reminders.

