Do only women have cervixes? How to respond as a Christian

The Labour Party has recently sparked debate on sex and gender after party leader Keir Starmer said that “it is not right to say that only women have cervixes” and that it “shouldn’t be said.”

Questions of sex and gender can be confusing to Christians, and it can be even harder to speak clearly and compassionately on this contentious issues.

Tim Dieppe and Carys Moseley were joined by Thea Muir on Round the Table to set the record straight, getting to grips with this important debate, and giving tips on how to respond as a Christian.

You can watch the full episode below:

