Cultural Marxism: crisis or conspiracy?

Is ‘cultural Marxism’ really something that Christians should be worried about? Or is it simply a conspiracy theory made up by the so-called ‘religious right’ who love to ‘play victim’?

Rev. Melvin Tinker, Director of Theology at the Christ Church Network, Hull, and author of That Hideous Strength: How the West was Lost, draws inspiration from C.S. Lewis’ novel of the same name to explore the contemporary influence of cultural Marxism, examining how non-conformity with this radical agenda can now cost you your career.

You can also read our review of the book.

In this Gospel Issues seminar from July 2021, Melvin took us through what cultural Marxism really is, before we were joined by Christian Concern’s chief executive, Andrea Williams, and Head of Public Policy, Tim Dieppe, for a Q&A straight after.

|