Scottish ‘conversion practices’ ban unnecessary and unlawful

The Scottish Government’s consultation on ‘Ending Conversion Practices in Scotland’ closes early next week.

Christian Concern has written and submitted a response, which you can download by clicking the button below.

The government proposes to bring in a new law banning so-called ‘conversion practices’ which will make it a criminal offence to engage in certain types of consensual conversations. Indeed, the government has specifically said that consent should not be a defence. It would even be a criminal offence to advise someone struggling with their sexual temptations to stay celibate.

The consultation closes on 2 April 2024, the Tuesday immediately after Easter.

You can read our guidance on responding to the consultation, and you can respond to the consultation yourself:

https://consult.gov.scot/equality-and-human-rights/ending-conversion-practices/

You do not have to live in Scotland to respond to the consultation.

|