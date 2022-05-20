Calvin Robinson and the state of the Church of England | Round the Table

20 May 2022

On this week’s Round the Table, we were joined by special guest Calvin Robinson. Calvin Robinson is a political advisor, broadcaster and commentator. He has also trained for ministry in the Church of England, but found that he was blocked from taking a curacy. A subject access request showed that Bishops objected to his political views.

In this episode, with Tim Dieppe and Andrea Williams, we discussed the current state of the Church of England. Is the CofE institutionally racist? Has the CofE adopted a new religion? And how can Christians respond?

