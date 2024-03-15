The evidence of inappropriate LGBT content in schools

15 March 2024

A parliamentary petition to remove LGBT content from the Relationships Education (RSHE) curriculum received nearly 250,000 signatures and is set to be debated in parliament on Monday 18 March 2024.

Christian Concern has written a briefing on LGBT education in schools for MPs, after nearly 50 Conservative MPs wrote to the Prime Minister urging him to launch the independent inquiry following widespread evidence of “age inappropriate” material in schools.

