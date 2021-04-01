Back room abortion: the truth behind DIY abortion

On 30 March 2020 – just a week after the first national lockdown came into effect in the UK – the government implemented the most radical change to abortion care since the passing of the Abortion Act in 1967: DIY at-home abortion.

For the first time in history, women in the UK could legally access abortion pills from their own living rooms, administering the life-altering pills from their bedrooms, disposing of the ‘products of conception’ in the secrecy of their own bathrooms.

Every single year in the UK, over 200,000 babies die from abortion. By comparison, some 126,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the past year. In the first three months of the telemedicine service alone, there were over 23,000 home abortions – that’s over 250 a day.

Every single month, 36 women make calls to 999, seeking help for complications arising from an abortion. In England and Wales alone, each month there are 20 ambulance emergency responses for complications stemming from home abortions. Every month, 250 women using abortion pills at home will require hospital treatment to remove ‘retained products of conception’.

The message from the abortion industry is that this service is safe, ethical and effective. Everywhere, we are told that telemedicine abortion is advancing women’s healthcare. But is this really true?

In this short documentary, on the one-year anniversary of the passing of pills-by-post, doctors, women who have experienced home abortions, and representatives from pro-life groups, expose the truth behind this back room abortion service.

The message is clear: home abortion is not healthcare.

Find out more: www.careforwomen.co.uk

Care for Women is a partnership of pro-life groups dedicated to seeing an end to DIY abortion. The campaign is supported by:

|