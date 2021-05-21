And God made them male and female

The Wilberforce Academy is a 1-week intensive residential programme aimed at students and young professionals with a passion to serve Jesus Christ in a variety of vocations including law, politics, education, media, arts, healthcare, ministry and business.

Part of the programme includes ‘Refocus Days’ – a chance for Wilberforce alumni to reconnect with each other and receive more teaching on how to combat cultural challenges.

In our recent Wilberforce Academy Refocus Days, we’ve been looking at the challenges facing us as Christians today for affirming a Biblical view of marriage and sexuality. In this first talk given by Dr Joe Boot, Director of the Wilberforce Academy, we examined how Christians are facing those challenges – including possible bans on so-called ‘conversion therapy’ – and what the worldview and ideologies are behind these real attacks on family and marriage.

In this second talk by Dr Mike Davidson, director of Core Issues Trust, we also asked: ‘Is it valid to seek and offer counselling for unwanted same-sex attractions and gender confusion?’ Mike laid out the case for why counselling, therapy and various pastoral practices are legitimate ways to respond to unwanted same-sex attraction and gender confusion, and responded to some common criticisms and misunderstandings about the safety and efficacy of such practices.

