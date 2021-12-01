Advent 2021: Rejoice, He Reigns!

2 December 2021

Sometimes, loving God and protecting life made in his image is costly.

Dr Dermot Kearney knows this from personal experience. Dr Kearney provided life-saving treatment to unborn babies after their mothers regretted taking the first abortion pill, Mifepristone. His level of care for his patients went above and beyond expectations, with many of the women he helped going on to speak highly of his concern and compassion for them, whatever the outcome.

Better still, there are many happy mothers and healthy babies alive today because of this service.

Laura (not her real name) felt she had made a terrible mistake after taking the first abortion pill. After giving birth to a healthy baby boy, she said: Laura says: “I am completely in love. I have my miracle baby and I could not be happier.”

Following pressure from pro-choice activists, Dr Kearney was banned by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service from providing this life-saving treatment. We’re supporting Dr Kearney in overturning this decision, so that mothers like Laura and their babies are protected, supported and cherished, just as God intended.

1 December 2021

Joy. We talk about it a lot at Christmas. But what grounds do we have for rejoicing in a world that, right now in 2021, often feels full of despair and darkness?

Because of King Jesus. Even here, even now, he is still reigning. The same message heralded in ages past – that ‘to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders’ is as true today as it was when he was born. Where he governs, there is love, justice, truth, freedom, and hope.

As we approach Christmas, we’ll be sharing stories where we’ve seen God at work this year, and rejoicing together that he is still on the throne, that his ways are still better, and that he is still ruling and reigning. Rejoice, he reigns!

|