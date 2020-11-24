YouTube censors scientific criticism of transgenderism

YouTube has blocked the four-minute trailer for a compassionate and scientific critique of transgenderism.

DVD sent to all state schools

Last month a DVD was produced by Truth in Science called The Transgender Agenda. The DVD contains a 28-minute documentary film consisting of interviews with a range of medical and scientific experts on transgenderism. The DVD has been sent to every state school in the country and to every sitting MP.

‘Hate speech’ to criticise transgender ideology?

Following complaints, YouTube has blocked the trailer, claiming that “it violates our hate speech policy.” Truth in Science is appealing this decision.

YouTube explains that the trailer violated its policy with this paragraph:

“Content glorifying or inciting violence against another person or group of people is not allowed on YouTube. We also don’t allow any content that encourages hatred of another person or group of people based on their membership in a protected group. We review educational, documentary, artistic, and scientific content on a case-by-case basis. Limited exceptions are made for content with sufficient and appropriate context and where the purpose of posting is clear.”

The trailer certainly does not incite violence or hatred of any people in any way whatsoever.

The trailer merely consists of clips of interviews with professional experts about transgenderism. The experts share their concerns about how the transgender agenda is harming people, particularly children.

Government stopping transgender ideology in schools

Earlier this year, the UK became the first country in the world to scrap plans for gender self-identification. The government also issued new guidance for schools which makes clear that, “Materials which suggest that non-conformity to gender stereotypes should be seen as synonymous with having a different gender identity should not be used and you should not work with external agencies or organisations that produce such material.” The Transgender Agenda DVD only supports this government guidance.

YouTube censorship

We are dismayed that YouTube is acting as a publisher, censoring viewpoints it disagrees with and labelling them as hateful, while holding itself out as a neutral platform. YouTube’s actions in this instance were anything but neutral. This is particularly dangerous given YouTube’s influence over culture and cultural norms.

Christian Concern supported the Transgender Agenda DVD and hosted a livestream event with some of the experts who contributed to the DVD. The video of that livestream is still available to be watched on YouTube. Copies of The Transgender Agenda DVD are available from Truth in Science.

