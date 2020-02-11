Will the Church of England confirm that 98% of UK abortions are immoral?

11 February 2020

Andrea Williams, chief executive of Christian Concern and lay member of General Synod, asked the House of Bishops at General Synod 2020 if there were any conditions where it was ‘morally preferable’ to allow an abortion.

Speaking on behalf of the House of Bishops, the Bishop of Carlisle clarified the Church of England’s position: that abortion may be acceptable if there were a substantial risk to the life or health of the pregnant woman or that of the unborn child. However, this amounts to less than 2% of abortions carried out in 2018.

