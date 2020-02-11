Will Bishops promoting same-sex marriage be disciplined?

11 February 2020

Andrea Williams, chief executive of Christian Concern and lay member of General Synod, asked Synod if those Bishops promoting lifestyles that run contrary to the Church’s teaching on marriage and sexuality would be appropriately disciplined.

Andrea mentioned specifically the Bishops of Liverpool, Salisbury and Buckingham. However, the Bishop of Newcastle refused to answer the question, claiming that Andrea was asking for the Bishops “to express an opinion”.

10 February 2020

