‘We need to expose this for the good of democracy, women and to protect life’

17 May 2020

Watch our chief executive, Andrea Williams, discuss why we are pursuing a judicial review against the government at the High Court on Tuesday 19 May.

“We need to expose this for the good of democracy, for the good of women and to protect our lives, and the lives of future generations,” she explains.

Together we must expose the influence and power of the abortion industry at the heart of government that has allowed a pregnant woman’s home to become a place for ‘DIY’ abortion.

Find out more about DIY abortions
View other articles
  • Share

Related articles

All content has been loaded.

Take action

Join our email list to receive the latest updates for prayer and action.

Sign up

Find out more about the legal support we're giving Christians.

Find out more

Help us put the hope of Jesus at the heart of society.

Donate now