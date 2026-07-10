Tributes to two courageous cultural giants

This week has seen the death of two cultural giants who stood for what is right in public life.

Lord Mackay of Clashfern was a legal titan, rising to the position of Lord Chancellor. Lord Wolfson of Tredegar paid tribute to him saying he was “a man of profound Christian faith, who lived out the words of scripture, ‘He that ruleth over men must be just, ruling in the fear of God.’”

The Rt Hon. Ann Widdecombe was a government minister and well known media personality, staunchly defending human life from the point of fertilisation to natural death.

Both were known by our chief executive Andrea Williams and valued friends of our work.

Lord Mackay’s ‘kindness, wisdom and generosity’ marked him out

Responding to the news of Lord Mackay’s death, she writes:

“It was with great sadness that I heard of the death of Lord Mackay of Clashfern.

“I first came to know Lord Mackay as a young barrister at the beginning of my own legal career. Even then, his kindness, wisdom and generosity towards younger lawyers marked him out. He was never intimidating despite his immense intellect and distinction. Instead, he was deeply encouraging, always willing to give his time and offer wise counsel.

“I worked with him closely when he was the President of the Lawyers’ Christian Fellowship and I was pioneering its Student and Policy work. Lord Mackay was wonderfully supportive and pleased to host our annual outreach dinners at the Savoy which became a special feature in the year.

“Over the years, he became a valued friend of Christian Concern and the Christian Legal Centre. His support meant a great deal to me. He understood that law is never morally neutral, that we lose the Christian framework of law at our peril and that the Christian foundations of our legal system must be defended with both conviction and grace.

“As Lord Chancellor under Margaret Thatcher and John Major, he was one of the outstanding legal minds of his generation, respected across the political and judicial world for his integrity, scholarship and commitment to reform. Yet what I admired most was not simply his remarkable legal career, but his willingness to stand and speak courageously for Christian truth in public life, even when it came at personal cost. His faith was sincere and unwavering, and he was prepared to pay the price for standing for the Lord Jesus.

“Lord Mackay understood that law ultimately rests upon moral foundations. In an age increasingly uncomfortable with Christian conviction, he remained a calm, brave and principled voice, reminding us that justice cannot be separated from truth.

“I also want to pay tribute to his beloved wife, Elizabeth. Bett, as she is affectionately known, and James always showed kindness to me, to my husband Gareth and to our children. They marked milestones in our family life with genuine warmth and friendship. Their marriage was a testimony of love, faithfulness and conviction.

“We give thanks to God for Lord Mackay’s long and distinguished life, for his faithful and fruitful public service, his steadfast Christian witness and his friendship. He leaves a remarkable legacy, and he will be greatly missed.”

Ann Widdecombe ‘never wavered’

Responding to today’s news about Ann Widdecombe’s death, she writes:

“It was a great shock to hear of the death of Ann Widdecombe given that she was still so active as a politician and campaigner. Now I am reeling from the news that police have launched a murder investigation. I am heartbroken for all those who are close to her at this inconceivably difficult time.

“At a time when many were willing to compromise or remain silent, Ann was consistently prepared to stand alone if necessary, speaking with clarity, wit and fearless determination on the great moral issues of our time. She wore her Christian faith proudly. It shaped every aspect of her public life and was evident in her courage to defend the sanctity of human life, marriage, freedom of speech and the Christian foundations of our nation, often at considerable personal cost.

“Nowhere was Ann’s courage more evident than in her tireless defence of unborn children. Throughout her parliamentary career and beyond, she was one of the clearest and most uncompromising voices for the protection of life at every stage. From the outset Ann challenged the steady erosion of legal protections for the unborn and exposed the false compassion behind attempts to make abortion ever more accessible.

“She was one of very few politicians willing to speak honestly about the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Act 1990 and the profound moral consequences of the changes it introduced. More recently, she stood with us in opposing the dangerous expansion of “pills by post” abortions, recognising the risks to both mothers and their unborn children, refusing to accept that convenience should ever come before the protection of life. She never wavered in proclaiming that every human life, from conception until natural death, possesses inherent dignity because every person is made in the image of God.

“For Christian Concern and the Christian Legal Centre, Ann Widdecombe was an invaluable friend and supporter. She never hesitated to lend her support to us.

“One of my favourite memories captures her perfectly. When she appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, she made it very clear that I was to do everything possible to get everyone I knew voting for her! Ann – always determined, competitive, completely unembarrassed and full of humour. She approached even that unlikely adventure with characteristic spirit and won the affection of millions.

“Ann showed that conviction and compassion are not opposites but belong together. She demonstrated that it is possible to enter public life, remain faithful to Truth, defend the most vulnerable, and never lose either your courage or your sense of humour.”

We give thanks to God for the courage that both showed and for all that they were able to achieve. Please join with us in praying for their families and other loved ones at this very difficult time.

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