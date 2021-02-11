‘This is about revealing the truth about transgender regret’

James Caspian, a psychotherapist, was refused permission by a university to study cases of people who have surgery to reverse gender reassignment. He is now taking his case to the European Court of Human Rights.

Supported by the Christian Legal Centre, James, a counsellor with 10 years’ experience specialising in therapy for transgender people, was told that to research a non ‘politically correct’ topic for a Masters dissertation could attract criticism and was undesirable.

“I began to see more and more people regretting gender transition and it was obvious something was happening that we hadn’t seen before,” says James. “This is not about being for or against a group of people; it’s about revealing the truth about something.”

