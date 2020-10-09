‘This is a judgment that cannot reasonably stand’

9 October 2020

This week, Bristol Employment Tribunal rejected Kristie Higgs’ claims for discrimination and harassment in connection with her dismissal for two Facebook posts that raised concerns about transgenderism and sex education at her son’s Church of England primary school.

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, which has been supporting Kristie’s case, comments on the judgment: “We are not stopping until justice is done … this is a judgment that cannot reasonably stand.”

Find out more about Kristie Higgs
View other articles
  • Share

Related articles

All content has been loaded.

Take action

Join our email list to receive the latest updates for prayer and action.

Sign up

Find out more about the legal support we're giving Christians.

Find out more

Help us put the hope of Jesus at the heart of society.

Donate now