‘The job I love doing has been taken away because I have a cross on’

6 October 2021

Mary Onuoha has been forced out of her job as a nurse because she wouldn’t remove a cross she wore around her neck.

Other staff members at her hospital in Croydon were allowed to wear jewellery or manifest their own faith in ways that carry at least as much health and safety risk as Mary’s cross – suggesting that risk of infection or strangulation is not really the issue – the visibility of the cross is.

