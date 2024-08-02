Sudiksha’s family reacts to landmark win

2 August 2024

This week, the Court of Appeal overturned the decision of the Court of Protection which declared that 19-year-old Sudiksha Thirumalesh lacked mental capacity to make decisions about her medical treatment.

Watch reaction from Sudiksha’s family on the day of the verdict:

TV coverage

GB News

BBC West Midlands

Written

BBC: Parents of woman who died win appeal in NHS battle

The Times: Teenager forced into palliative care ‘wrongly ignored by doctors’

The Telegraph: Parents of woman who died of rare disorder win appeal in NHS battle

Daily Mail: Family of sick 19-year-old who died while fighting doctors’ attempts to withdraw her treatment overturn ‘dangerous’ ruling that she was incapable of deciding over her own care

Audio

BBC Radio Four

