Street preachers share powerful testimonies of finding Christ

The Bible was once revered in the courtroom; now it’s accused of being ‘abusive’ and ‘no longer appropriate in modern society’.

With thanks to support from the Christian Legal Centre, two street preachers have recently won their cases, having both been accused of ‘hate speech’ after quoting the Bible and explaining who God is. Freedom of speech laws allow street preachers to quote directly from the Bible in public, on the streets of the UK. So why are so many being arrested in the first place?

Street preachers Shaun O’Sullivan and John Dunn spoke to our Head of Public Policy, Tim Dieppe, about how they came to faith themselves and why they will never stop preaching the gospel on the streets.

“I just dropped to my knees and surrendered,” says Shaun O’Sullivan, as he shares his powerful testimony of how he went from being homeless and a drug addict at 16 to sharing the good news of Jesus Christ in Swindon.

“I came to a place where I was smashed, trashed, and bashed by this world and wanting to end my life and, to cut a long story short, I got invited to go on an alpha course… and I had a personal encounter with Jesus that shocked me.” John Dunn shares how he went from wanting to end his life to sharing the good news of Jesus Christ in Swindon.

Watch the full video:

