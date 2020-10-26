Street preacher: ‘I was treated like a potential criminal’

A Christian charity leader has been given the first lockdown related compensation award from police after being manhandled and unlawfully prevented from preaching on the back of his truck.

The incident, involving Dominic Muir, 44, a chief executive of registered Christian charities, Now Believe and Jesus Fields, took place in Blandford Forum town centre in Dorset on 22 April 2020.

Following the incident, Dominic sought help from the Christian Legal Centre, who assisted him with a pre-action letter to the Chief Constable of Dorset police seeking compensation for the police assault. In response, Dorset Police have admitted the officer acted unlawfully and have paid £1250 in damages and costs.

Dominic explains why his case is a win for Christian freedoms:

