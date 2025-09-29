Shadow Equalities Minister meets and calls for reinstatement of Christian nurse

Shadow Equalities Minister and East Surrey MP, the Rt Hon Claire Coutinho, met with suspended Christian nurse Jennifer Melle in Parliament last week to discuss her ongoing and high-profile case.

As the MP for East Surrey, which includes part of Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust, Jennifer’s employer, Ms Coutinho has committed to writing to the Trust’s Chief Executive to advocate for Jennifer’s reinstatement.

She will also write to the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) to question why it is investigating Jennifer, an action that could see her barred from the profession.

The NMC described Jennifer as a potential “risk” to the public for refusing to use a convicted paedophile’s preferred gender identity.

Ms Coutinho stated she will present the responses from both the Trust and the NMC to Health Secretary Wes Streeting.

Following the meeting, Claire Coutinho said:

“Jennifer had an unblemished reputation until this incident. Even when faced with horrific racial abuse at work from a convicted paedophile, she acted with courtesy and professionalism. The treatment she has suffered because of radical trans ideology beggars belief. Common sense must prevail, and this dedicated nurse must be allowed to return to work as soon as possible.”

Jennifer Melle, 40, a senior nurse with over 12 years of unblemished NHS service, was suspended five months ago after going public with her story.

She is being supported by the Christian Legal Centre and has launched legal proceedings against the Trust for harassment, discrimination, and breaches of her human rights. A full employment tribunal hearing is expected in 2026.

Mr X on record as male

In May 2024, Jennifer was called to assist a patient, referred to as “Mr X”, a biologically male convicted paedophile who self-identifies as a woman and was brought from a men’s prison for treatment on a male ward. Medical records listed Mr X as male, but the name board beside the bed displayed a feminine name.

During a phone call with a doctor, Jennifer referred to the patient using biologically accurate male pronouns, which the patient overheard and reacted to aggressively.

Mr X screamed, “Do not call me Mr! I am a woman!” and then racially abused Jennifer, calling her the N-word multiple times, before lunging at her and needing to be restrained.

Jennifer, a devout Christian, explained that while she could not refer to Mr X as a woman due to her beliefs, she was willing to use his chosen name.

Despite being the victim of abuse, Jennifer continued to attend to Mr X’s needs and provided pain relief as necessary. Nevertheless, she was investigated by the hospital for not respecting the patient’s gender identity. She received a final written warning, was referred to the NMC, and redeployed.

In March 2025, Jennifer shared her story with the media, which broke on the front page of the Mail on Sunday. The story has since gained national attention, with support from public figures including J.K. Rowling and Kemi Badenoch.

On 5 April, the Trust suspended Jennifer for an alleged “potential data breach,” but has refused to provide further details. She remains suspended on full pay.

Only after intense media scrutiny—and nearly a year after the incident—did the Trust agree to investigate the racist abuse. Jennifer has never received a direct apology.

During her ordeal, Jennifer has criticised the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) for failing to support her during the most traumatic period of her life.

Despite being a paying member, she says the RCN refused to take up her case, instead advising her to “do a reflection” to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

Jennifer is now a member of the Darlington Nursing Union, who wrote to Health Secretary Wes Streeting raising concern about her case.

In response, Mr Streeting condemned the racism Jennifer had experienced but stated he would not challenge NHS policies on pronoun usage and refused to meet Jennifer or intervene.

“I am deeply encouraged”

In her first public comments following the meeting with Claire Coutinho, however, Jennifer said:

“I am deeply encouraged by Claire Coutinho’s willingness to listen and engage with my case. The past months have been overwhelming, emotionally, professionally, and spiritually. But I remain defiant. I will not be silenced, and I will not back down. I am determined to pursue justice, not just for myself, but for every nurse who is being forced to deny biological reality and their Christian beliefs or face losing their career. “I’m a single mother. Every day I wake up with a knot in my stomach, wondering how I’ll protect my future. I’ve given everything to the NHS, and now I feel discarded, like my faith and my integrity mean nothing. “I haven’t done anything wrong. I spoke truthfully, I acted professionally, and I stood by my Christian beliefs. But it feels like there’s no place for people like me in today’s NHS. That’s heart breaking. “There have been days I’ve broken down in tears, unable to breathe through the panic. The fear of losing my career is overwhelming, but I know right is on my side. I know I must pursue justice. I won’t give up. “I’ve felt abandoned, not just by my employer, but by the very institutions that are supposed to protect nurses. The Royal College of Nursing and the health secretary, Wes Streeting, has left me to face this alone. That betrayal cuts deep. “My faith in Jesus is what is keeping me strong, and I know that as long as I am following His truth, I never have to be afraid.”

‘Future of freedom of belief in our public institutions’

Andrea Williams, Chief Executive of the Christian Legal Centre, which is supporting Melle’s legal action, said:

“Jennifer Melle is a dedicated and compassionate nurse who has faced suspension and mistreatment for expressing truth, her Christian convictions and raising legitimate concerns. She has endured racial abuse and been silenced, while the Trust has failed to address the actual misconduct at issue. Jennifer’s case has become a critical test around the ideological policy framework of the NHS and how freedom of belief and speech are protected within it. “Jennifer should be reinstated without delay. “The NHS has chosen to prioritise contested gender-identity policies over biological reality and the protected beliefs of a conscientious nurse. Jennifer has not been disciplined for any professional failing, but for speaking truthfully and acting according to her conscience. This undermines the very principles on which the NHS was founded. “This matter extends beyond one individual. It raises fundamental questions about freedom of belief in our public institutions. Some NHS Trusts continue to disregard or dilute the Supreme Court’s clear rulings on these issues. Such actions are unlawful and must be challenged. “The legal implications are profound. If NHS Trusts are permitted to discipline staff for holding or expressing biological reality, the rule of law itself is at risk. Our aim is not only to see Jennifer reinstated but also to ensure justice and proper governance across the NHS. “Jennifer is a principled, courageous professional who deserves recognition, not censure. The Christian Legal Centre will continue to stand with her every step of the way.”

|