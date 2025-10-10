Sacked Christian teacher gives testimony at Reform UK conference

Simon Pearson, the Christian teacher dismissed from Preston College for expressing concerns about violent crime and two-tier policing, has spoken publicly at a Reform UK party free speech conference.

Lancashire County Council unveiled its new Freedom of Speech policy at the event, positioning the county as one of the first UK authorities to place freedom of expression at the forefront of its governance agenda.

Following Mr Pearson’s story becoming front page news in August, the deputy leader of Lancashire County Council, Simon Evans, had reached out to offer support and invited Mr Pearson to speak at the event.

Mr Pearson, who is being represented by the Christian Legal Centre, shared his story which provided a stark warning about the state of Christian freedom and free speech in the UK.

“My story and case is just one example of the terrible state we have found ourselves in as a country”, he said.

“I am fighting for justice, not just for myself, but for every teacher, every Christian, and every citizen who fears that their voice no longer matters.”

‘Southport tragedy’

Mr Pearson, who had a 20-year unblemished teaching record, was dismissed for gross misconduct for two private Facebook deemed to be “Islamophobic” in August 2024.

The two posts expressed concern over violent crime and political bias and were made in response to the Manchester Airport police assaults, the Southport tragedy and two-tier justice in the Lucy Connelly case.

On 15 August 2024, however, the Islamic representative of the National Education Union at Preston College (NEU) submitted a formal complaint to Preston College, alleging that the Facebook posts were ‘Islamophobic’ and ‘racially discriminatory’.

The representative threatened to go to the police and the media if the teacher was not sacked.

During the investigation and disciplinary hearings that followed, Mr Pearson provided extensive evidence of his support for Muslim students, asylum seekers, and international communities, including letters to the Home Office and personal acts of charity.

He also apologised if he had offended anyone, which he said was not his intention.

Despite this, the investigation, which was carried out by the Principal of the College and HR, concluded that the posts violated College policies, damaged professional relationships, and had the potential to bring the College into disrepute.

Pearson is now pursuing claims of wrongful dismissal, harassment, and discrimination under the Equality Act 2010, supported by the Christian Legal Centre.

‘I spoke about events that had shocked the nation’

In his speech, Mr Pearson said:

“I’ve been a teacher for over 20 years, serving students from every background with dedication, compassion, and integrity.

Until last year, I had never faced disciplinary action, never been accused of discrimination, and have always worked to build bridges across communities.

But today, I stand before you not as a teacher, but as someone who has been unjustly dismissed by Preston College, branded with the label of “Islamophobia” for expressing concern about violent crime and the erosion of free speech and justice in our country.

In July 2024, our country was in turmoil. Day after day there were deeply concerning stories in the media: the Manchester airport incident, the Southport tragedy, Lucy Connelly, rioting, and Labour councillors calling for people’s throats to be cut.

I was alarmed to put it mildly. I wanted to speak, I wanted to express my concern and I did that through two Facebook posts.

Let me be clear: I did not incite hatred. I did not target individuals. I spoke out about public events that shocked the nation. I spoke out in defence of police officers who were brutally attacked. I spoke out against double standards in how justice is applied. And for that, I was silenced.

I have worked as a missionary in a communist country, where freedom of speech and religion were tightly controlled. I know what it means to live under a regime where truth is suppressed and conscience is punished.

I never imagined I would face similar pressures here in the United Kingdom, a country built on the foundations of liberty, justice, and Christian values.

Christian beliefs are not a threat to society, they are its bedrock. They teach us to love our neighbour, to seek truth, to uphold justice, and to protect the vulnerable. These values have shaped our laws, our institutions, and our national character. And they must continue to shape our future.

Any government that hopes to lead this country must recognise the importance of these values. We cannot build a free and fair society by silencing those who speak out against injustice. We cannot protect our communities by punishing those who raise legitimate concerns. And we cannot claim to be democratic if we allow ideology to override truth.

I would urge Reform UK and all of its members to explore the Christian faith. To look closely at the foundations that was and still is the bedrock of what has made our nation great and blessed.

My story and case is just one example of the terrible state we have found ourselves in as a country.

I am fighting for justice, not just for myself, but for every teacher, every Christian, and every citizen who fears that their voice no longer matters.

I am grateful to the Christian Legal Centre and Christian Concern for standing with me, and I am determined to see justice done.”

‘Christian faith the source of our freedoms’

Andrea Williams, Chief Executive of the Christian Legal Centre, commented:

“Simon Pearson’s story is another in a long list of deeply troubling example of the erosion of free speech in our nation.

A dedicated teacher with a 20-year unblemished record has been dismissed for expressing legitimate concerns about violent crime and injustice, concerns shared by many across the country.

The Christian Legal Centre stands firmly with Mr Pearson because we believe that no one should lose their livelihood for speaking truthfully and expressing lawfully protected views and beliefs. His case highlights the long standing intolerance toward Christian beliefs and moral convictions, especially when they challenge prevailing secular ideologies.

At the heart of our democracy is the freedom to speak, to believe, and to live according to conscience. These freedoms are rooted in our Christian heritage, which has shaped our laws, our institutions, and our understanding of justice.

We welcome Reform UK’s commitment to free speech and applaud Lancashire County Council’s new policy protecting expression. But policies alone are not enough. We need a cultural shift, one that reaffirms the value of Christian beliefs in public life and defends those who live them out.

Any future government serious about restoring justice and liberty must recognise the indispensable role of the Christian faith in our national life. Christianity is not a threat, or something to be embarrassed about, it is the very source of our freedoms.

We will continue to support Mr Pearson and others like him who are courageously standing for truth in the face of adversity.”

