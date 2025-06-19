Prominent campaigner against assisted suicide dies two days before crucial vote

Prominent campaigner against assisted suicide, Philip Bateman, has died peacefully at home with his family this week.

Philip was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in spring last year. He was given less than six months to live, meaning that he would have qualified for assisted suicide under Kim Leadbeater’s Bill.

Philip was supported by his wife, family members and hospice carers in the final days of his life. He was able to die peacefully at home as he wished. His wife Pauline has expressed her gratitude for the support from the local hospice.

Philip, a former pastor, was a fierce critic of legalising assisted suicide.

“It’s not assisted dying, it’s assisted suicide!”

Philip and his wife Pauline were interviewed on BBC Breakfast last month. In the interview, Philip objected to calling it ‘assisted dying’. He said:

“It’s not assisted dying, it’s assisted suicide! It means a deliberate wilful act by a person to kill themselves, and so you are assisting someone to kill themselves. Call it by that and see how many MPs vote for it.”

Death is a one-way journey

Philip was interviewed by Sky News in November last year when he had already survived for five months after being given less than six months to live. At that point he said:

“I want to live until God wants me to die. He will sort that out, not me. I have no idea how it’s going to happen, and I don’t want to know.

“This world is temporary, and I have a better one coming. I have pancreatic cancer which not only affects my pancreas, but also my lungs. When we were told I had less than six months to live, my wife Pauline couldn’t stop crying. Sitting in the hospital we sung praises to God. It’s now five months, and I’m grateful for this time.

“I don’t think people realise death is a one-way journey. It’s not like games that kids have on their consoles where you get killed then pop back up again.

“These days, it seems like people are talking more openly about suicide. Thirty-five years ago, one of my neighbours had lymphoma cancer and was given six months to live. He’s now 67 – imagine if he had taken his own life back then.”

Suicide is against God’s plan and purpose

In May this year, he took part in a dialogue with Clare who is a campaigner for legalising assisted suicide and who has been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. In this debate he said:

“I want to do what God says. So, I’m against assisted dying on those principles of the fact that no matter what safeguards you put in, you’re breaking, what I understand to be God’s plan and purpose.”

Doctors shouldn’t be able to suggest suicide

Philip was also interviewed by GB News last November just after the bill passed its second reading in the House of Commons. In this interview he said:

“Quite frankly I’m disgusted that doctors will be able to suggest to somebody that they commit suicide. That’s awful!”

“It robs people of the life that God intended them to have.”

The presenter, Martin Daubney, commented, as he closed the interview:

“I find it so wonderful talking to you. You’re so eloquent, you’re so passionate, you have cancer, but you just seem so full of life, you seem so full of passion, and honestly mate it’s been a true privilege to speak to you today, it really has.”

We thank God for his life

Philip was the uncle of Tim Dieppe’s late wife who died of breast cancer in 2022. He will be greatly missed by his wife and family.

Tim Dieppe, Head of Public Policy at Christian Concern said:

“We thank God for Philip’s remarkable life. Philip had such a passion for the gospel right up until he died. He let many people to the Lord and saw multiple miracles through his ministry. His passion for God was infectious and inspiring.

“Philip outlived his prognosis of six months to live by another six months of fruitful time, including television interviews about assisted suicide. We thank God for the ‘extra time’ and note that this is yet another example of prognoses being wrong.

“Philip loved Jesus, and wanted everyone to come to a personal faith in the Living Lord. He was firmly opposed to legalising assisted suicide because he understood that this is against God’s purposes and plans for anyone. He also saw the dangers of pressure on elderly and sick people if the law changes and recognised the likelihood of criteria for qualifying for assisted suicide being widened over time as has happened in other nations.

“We pray and hope that MPs will listen to Philip’s widely-shared concerns and vote against the bill to legalise assisted suicide in parliament tomorrow.”

