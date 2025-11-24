Preacher acquitted after ‘hate claim’ for saying ‘we love the Jews’

Christian street preacher Shaun O’Sullivan has been cleared by a jury at Swindon Crown Court after a trial that raised serious questions about freedom of speech and the policing of so-called “hate claims.”

Mr O’Sullivan, 36, who is being supported by lawyers at the Christian Legal Centre, faced charges of religiously aggravated intentional harassment under the Crime and Disorder Act 1998, after being accused of saying “We love the Jews” , Jew haters,” and “Palestine lovers,” at a group of Muslims in Swindon town centre on 15 September 2024.

The family claimed they felt targeted because they were wearing hijabs.

During their 999 call, the complainant said, ‘We just felt very unsafe… calling us Jew haters, Palestine lovers.’ The call handler immediately replied, ‘No, I’ll put a hate claim on,’ categorising the incident as a hate crime without any supporting evidence.

The case unfolded in the weeks leading up to the one-year anniversary of the 7 October attacks when there were frequent pro-Palestine marches in Swindon town centre.

The case relied heavily on the Muslim family’s testimony, yet before a full judge and jury, the weaknesses in the prosecution’s case became clear.

There was no audio or video evidence of the alleged remarks, and CCTV showed the family walking past in seconds, with no prolonged confrontation. The only footage showed a brief encounter between the groups which was mostly hidden by some town centre modern art sculptures.

Witness recollections were inconsistent, including details such as clothing and whether a microphone was used.

Under cross-examination from Mr O’Sullivan’s solicitor advocate, Michael Phillips, the complainant admitted she had not heard the full message and that her recollection was shaped by strong views on the Gaza conflict.

She also admitted that she was simply not happy because Mr O’Sullivan ‘spoke directly to us.’

The defence argued that any remarks were part of a general theological and political message, not personal abuse, and warned that prosecuting robust public debate risks criminalising protected speech under Articles 9, 10 and 11 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Shaun O’Sullivan’s own story added a powerful dimension to the trial. Once living a life marked by violence and crime, he experienced a radical conversion to Christianity that transformed his character and purpose.

Since then, he has devoted himself to preaching the Gospel in public spaces, sharing a message of hope and reconciliation.

Expert testimony from Dr Martin Parsons, a leading authority on Christian and Islamic theology, reinforced the defence.

Dr Parsons had given a report that street preaching is a historic and constitutionally significant practice in Britain, central to the development of freedom of religion and speech.

He warned that criminalising such speech risks undermining fundamental liberties and noted that the alleged remarks could be understood as expressions of religious conviction rather than hostility.

His report highlighted the dangers of conflating criticism of ideas with hatred of people, particularly in an era when definitions of “Islamophobia” have blurred these boundaries.

He also explained that the Qur’an contains verses which encourage Anti-Semitism, for example Q5:51 which forbids Muslims to be friends with Jews. Further that Muhammad at certain times in his life showed significant hostility to Jews; such as killing and enslaving a whole Jewish tribe at Medina.

Speaking after the not guilty verdict, O’Sullivan said: “I was once lost, but Christ changed everything. My heart is to share the good news and love all people. I never intended harm. This case shows how vital it is to protect freedom of speech and Christian freedom.”

The six-day Crown Court trial had an estimated cost of £20,000 at the taxpayer’s expense.

Andrea Williams, Chief Executive of the Christian Legal Centre, which supported O’Sullivan’s case, welcomed the verdict: “Shaun’s case highlights the dangers of policing ‘hate incidents’ based on perception alone. We must ensure that robust public debate, especially on matters of Christian faith, is not silenced.

“In this instance, the decision to log a “hate claim” was based solely on a single phone call. This was another example of police overreach and the chilling effect on free speech. The acquittal is not just a personal vindication for Shaun but a reminder of the fragile state of fundamental freedoms in our country right now.

“Shaun loves Jesus and he wants to reach the public with the hope that has transformed his life. He, and other Christian preachers, must have the freedom to do that without fear of being prosecuted and dragged before a judge and jury.”

