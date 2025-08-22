Preacher acquitted after being falsely accused

Christian street preacher, Michael Jones, 75, has this week been acquitted of all charges following a prosecution that stemmed from an alleged incident in Beverley town centre on 1 December 2023.

The case, supported by lawyers with the Christian Legal Centre, raised important questions about the boundaries of free speech and the misrepresentation of personal beliefs.

Mr Jones was accused of making offensive remarks about the Jewish community while preaching in the east Yorkshire town in December 2023.

The prosecution alleged that he had shouted inflammatory comments, causing alarm and distress to a member of the public. However, Mr Jones consistently denied the allegations, stating in police interviews that he had never made such remarks and that he actively preaches against antisemitism.

In his defence, Mr Jones described himself as a “spiritual Jew” and provided extensive evidence of his longstanding support for Israel and Jewish causes. He became a Christian later in life following the suicide of both his sons within quick succession. On becoming a Christian, he has been a consistent supporter of the Jewish community and the state of Israel.

This support included regular donations to charities such as Vision for Israel, The Joseph Storehouse Trust, and Christian Friends of Israel, as well as correspondence with Jewish organisations and community leaders affirming his commitment to interfaith respect and humanitarian aid.

The defence submitted that there was no credible evidence to support the claims against Mr Jones. There was no CCTV footage, no corroborating witnesses, and the statements provided were inconsistent and made weeks after the alleged incident and could be put down to an anti-Christian heckler who chose to misinterpret pro-Jewish Christian street evangelism.

Shockingly, earlier this year, Mr Jones was convicted by Lay Magistrates, but now has been vindicated with all charges dismissed on appeal.

Mr Jones expressed gratitude to his supporters and reiterated his commitment to standing with Israel and promoting unity through faith and service. “I have always believed in the importance of supporting Israel and the Jewish people,” he said. “I am thankful that the truth has prevailed.”

Andrea Williams, chief of the Christian Legal Centre, said:

“If the Christian Legal Centre were not here to stand with street preachers who are falsely accused and wrongly prosecuted, many would face unjust convictions. Our work is vital to protecting Christian freedom and the right to speak truth in public

“These cases are not just about individuals, they are about the future of Christian freedom and free speech in our nation. We must remain vigilant, because the gospel must never be silenced.”

|