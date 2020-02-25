Politician attempts to criminalise criticism of abortion policies

Pro-life campaigner, Christian Hacking, is to appeal an anti-social behaviour injunction which was demanded by pro-abortion MP, Stella Creasy, for challenging her extreme policies on abortion.

Christian Hacking, 29, was issued with a Community Protection Notice (CPN) on 3 October 2019 by Waltham Forest Council for showing lawfully validated pictures of abortion in the MP’s constituency.

In response, Stella Creasy, a member of parliament and public representative, doggedly pressured the police and local council to intervene to prevent Christian and local volunteers from publicly exposing her extreme abortion policies.

Supported by the Christian Legal Centre, Christian is set to appeal the notice in what is expected to be a dramatic hearing on the 26 and 27 February at Stratford Magistrates Court.

You can also watch footage of the campaign, which includes footage of council workers issuing the CPN and what many Walthamstow residents feel about Stella Creasy’s abortion policies.

