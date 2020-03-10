Police say offending someone is an offence

10 March 2020

Christian street preacher, Joshua Sutcliffe, was warned and told by police at Oxford Circus, London, that it is now a crime to offend someone in public.

While preaching a message about Jesus’ love and forgiveness for everyone and referring to 1 Corinthians 6:9, Joshua had said that “homosexuality is wrong”. However, the police came and interrupted his preaching, telling him that “it’s an offence if someone finds something offensive.”

