Police: ‘It’s against the law to say Father Christmas isn’t real’

8 January 2021

Police: “It’s against the law to say ‘Father Christmas isn’t real.” Watch footage from Christmas Eve of eight police officers arriving in Taunton town centre to shut down Christian preacher, Mike Overd, and a group of carol singers. Watch what a member of the public says to the officers at the end.

This is another example of the police misusing section 5 of the Public Order Act to suppress freedom of speech and anything that might upset members of the public.

Mike is awaiting the outcome of a legal case against Avon and Somerset police over what his lawyers describe as an ‘eight year campaign of harassment’ against him. Please pray for justice in his case.

