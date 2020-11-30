Police issue apology after breaking up legal online church livestream

30 November 2020

This week, Thames Valley Police have apologised after Milton Keynes pastor, Rev. Daniel Mateola, became the first church leader to be prosecuted for allegedly breaking Covid-19 regulations, despite holding a legal church broadcast in line with government guidance.

His case was covered on BBC Radio 4’s Six O’Clock News.

29 November 2020

