Parents to bring Judicial Review of ‘trans ideology’ in schools

Christian parents Nigel and Sally Rowe have won permission for a Judicial Review of transgender-affirming policies in English primary schools.

Supported by the Christian Legal Centre, the two parents brought the claim against the Department for Education to the High Court, following a four-year legal battle. A High Court Judge has now granted permission for the case to move forward, and will likely be heard in the next three months.

Nigel and Sally speak of their delight as their case moves forward: “We’re delighted with this victory,” Sally comments. Nigel explains: “This is a really important landmark, because there are many parents throughout the UK with children in schools that are concerned about the trans issue being pushed on young primary school children.”

|