Parents complain over teacher’s LGBT education tirade

Parents are in uproar after a recording was released on social media revealing a teacher telling pupils that they would be ‘dealt with severely’ if they dared to reject LGBT teaching.

The incident took place at Stationers’ Crown Woods Academy in south London with the recording subsequently going viral on social media.

The school has also recently militantly embarked on several LGBT promoting events which has included Pride flags and badges as a means of showing allegiance to the LGBT cause.

Supported by the Christian Legal Centre, concerned parents have raised a formal complaint saying that the approach of the teacher and the school to LGBT ideology has “infringed upon our rights.”

The recording began after a 14-year-old Muslim boy reportedly raised objection to viewing a video which affirmed children coming out as gay, lesbian or bisexual.

A tirade from the teacher, during form time followed:

“Let me make this very clear,” the teacher tells the students, “You don’t have a choice whether or not you learn about LGBT+ in this school. You don’t have a choice. It’s one of our values, and if you refuse to do it, that will be dealt with severely. Why would I not? Why would I care if anyone in this room wants to love somebody, whether it be a man or a woman? Why would I care if someone wants to say: ‘Do you know what? I don’t know if I’m more male or more female. I’m exploring.’ Why does that matter to me?”

He goes on: “It doesn’t hurt you, but it definitely hurts other people by the words you use. You don’t understand that this has an impact.”

When he was in school, the teacher said, he’d been bullied by the girls, and he hasn’t forgotten it: “Why would anyone choose to say something that would hurt anyone else? Let me make this very clear: You don’t have a choice whether or not you learn about LGBT+ in this school. You don’t have a choice. It’s one of our values, a British value … and if you say something that’s derogatory or could hurt somebody else in this room, that is very serious, and it is as serious as if you were using racist language. Do not do it.”

“That’s the value,” the teacher concluded. “That’s the approach we take in this school. And if there are people sat here who don’t agree with what I’m saying, you need to go home and have a conversation with your parents. Say: ‘Why are my values so different to what Britain is? Why have I got this view? Where does it come from?’ The only thing you can be taken out of [class for] is sex education, and that is from your parents … Nobody in this room has done that. LGBTQ is not sex education. That is relationships. You do not have the authority or the ability to refuse to do it. I cannot tell you how much having people not recognize who I am and openly say that they don’t value who I am, because when you say ‘I don’t agree with LGBTQ people,’ you’re saying you don’t value me.”

It is clear, at this point, that the teacher is forcing a hostage audience of children to affirm his identity: “I’ve given a lot to this world,” he said. “I’ve adopted two children.”

“Why should I be judged based on who I choose to love? Whether you agree or not, don’t say something that’s going to make me or someone like me feel less human … Anyone got any questions?”

There are none.

Formal complaint

Parents at the school who are being supported by the Christian Legal Centre have now written to the school lodging a formal complaint.

In the letter the parents, who wish to remain anonymous, said: “My family and I are Christians. We love our proverbial neighbour as we are called upon by our faith and Scripture to do so. Nevertheless, also in accordance with our faith and Scripture, we do not accept same-sex relationships or relations as being prescribed by God. We accept that we live in modern Britain, but it is highly upsetting to be told that our beliefs do not accord to British values. It is equally upsetting that my son was shamed in this manner despite not having made any negative comments about anyone in the LGBT community.”

They state that the teacher ‘abused his position of trust in using his platform as a teacher to threaten and shame pupils, none of whom apart from one student, made any comments about LGBT education.”

They add that “We are concerned about the focus of the school and the manner in which it has approached LGBT issues. We believe that this has infringed upon our rights as parents to raise our son in accordance with our deeply held Christian beliefs.

They point out that: ‘No statutory definition of British values exists’ and that ‘the school owes a statutory duty to ensure that the education it delivers respects the manner in which parents wish to raise their children in accordance with their own religious convictions’.”

No freedom to disagree

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, said: “It’s rare to gain a window into the world of a UK school classroom. Here we have exposed at first hand the language and actions of a teacher promoting LGBT ideology.

“Where is ‘diversity’ and ‘tolerance’ here? We have only a monoculture which requires approval and promotion of the “Progress” flag, or “Pride” flag, or transgender flag. There is no choice or freedom to disagree.

“The teacher in the recording is so brazen he actually tells children that If they come from a family with beliefs opposed or contrary to LGBT ideology, to go home and challenge their parents and convert them to his beliefs.

“Thousands of children in primary and secondary schools are being forced to absorb extreme LGBT ideology without their parents’ knowledge.

“We will stand with this family as they take forward the complaint against the school.”

