Nurses testify to ‘deep male voice’ of trans colleague

Evidence presented at the employment tribunal involving nurses from Darlington Memorial Hospital has revealed that concerns over the behaviour of a biologically male staff member, known as Rose, in the female changing room were raised well before the nurses first raised concerns in July 2023.

In a witness statement submitted by a retired Anaesthetic and Recovery Nurse who worked at the hospital for 30 years, it was disclosed that Rose’s presence and conduct in the female changing room had caused discomfort and distress among staff as early as late 2021.

The nurse described how Rose would change in the middle of the room, often wearing only boxer shorts and a top, facing into the room rather than turning away discreetly. She stated:

“Rose made me very uncomfortable by being in the female changing room. I would never change together with a man. When we change at work, we have to strip down to our underwear, and I would never want to do that together with a male work colleague.”

Additional testimony highlighted Rose’s physical presentation and voice, which contributed to the discomfort experienced by staff:

“He was very obviously a man. He spoke with a very deep male voice. He always wore trousers that were too small for him and you could clearly see the bulge of his genitals.”

“I often saw him wearing only boxer shorts and a top. While he was getting changed, he would often face into the room rather than to his locker.”

“I remember I felt that Rose’s behaviour in the changing room was often strange and somewhat exhibitionist, but I do not remember the details clearly enough to discuss them now.”

The statement also details how some nurses resorted to changing in toilets or shower rooms to avoid being seen by Rose, and how the nurse herself developed a strategy to avoid him by delaying her entry into the changing room and pretending to be on a phone call with a family member.

“Some of the nurses would get changed in the toilet cubicles or the shower room as they felt uncomfortable changing in front of him.”

The revelations challenge the Trust’s narrative that concerns only really emerged in 2024.

The Christian Legal Centre, which is supporting the nurses, said the evidence shows a pattern of institutional failure to protect female staff.

Andrea Williams, Chief Executive of the Christian Legal Centre, said:

“The nurses’ evidence has revealed the devastating consequences of prioritising gender identity ideology over the basic safety, dignity and rights of women in the workplace.

“The law is clear: women have the right to privacy and protection from harassment. The NHS Trust’s actions are not only morally indefensible, they are legally untenable.”

The tribunal continues…

