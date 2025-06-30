Nurse exposes “Queer Birth Club” workshops changing NHS care

An anonymous NHS nurse has exposed how ‘Queer Birth Club’ workshops are taking place across NHS maternity services, revealing the existence of a closed off network of ideological “allies” operating within the institution.

The nurse, who has been given support by lawyers at the Christian Legal Centre, has faced disciplinary action for expressing her Christian beliefs in response to the content of the workshops.

She is now questioning their alignment with the recent Supreme Court ruling in For Women Scotland, their adherence to evidence-based care, and their potential impact on patient safety.

The Queer Birth Club, founded by activist known as Mx AJ Silver, who is a woman, but who says she is a man who has given birth, has partnered with several NHS trusts, the Royal College of Midwives, universities and birth schools to deliver training sessions promoting extreme gender identity ideology in maternity care.

The club is not a registered educational institution and does not have charity status, and its courses are not Continuing Professional Development (CPD) registered. It is understood that the club is seeking registration with the Royal College of Nursing.

AJ can be found pictured speaking in churches and wearing a t-shirt which says: ‘Not All Pregnant People Are Women.’

These workshops, recommended, for example, by NHS Wales and Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, are now embedded in some midwifery and doula training programs.

There is also evidence of the club chairing workshops with the Royal College of Midwives alongside several other extreme transgender activists.

The mission of the club states that: “Our vision is that birth and parenthood is improved for all who birth and parent. Adding and amplifying voices of the overlooked and often invisible minorities in the birthing world.

“We want every health care professional and birth worker to feel able, competent and excited to support families that exist outside the world’s cis – hetero normality.

“We want to improve outcomes from LGBT+ parents by sharing our knowledge, lived experience and our voices with those who need to hear us.”

The club provides a training course for ‘LGBTQ+ Competency in Lactation’ with images of men ‘breastfeeding’ and women ‘identifying’ as men with short hair and beards who are pregnant.

90-minute workshops are also provided for student midwives, telling them to:

“Get ready to amplify your practice and provide inclusive care to every individual, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity. Our LGBTQ+ Competency Workshop for Student Midwives is a transformative journey that I’m excited to guide you through. This dynamic workshop covers everything from mastering inclusive language to understanding the history and impact of LGBTQ+ healthcare disparities. Let’s build cultural competency and explore real-life case studies together.”

Another workshop says it is: “The only one of its kind in the UK; it is included on the curriculum of education for several Midwifery and Maternity access courses, Doula schools and Hypnobirthing practitioners training courses.”

Revealing the existence of a closed group network of allies who have taken part in these workshops, the website says: “All attendees will be invited to join a private Facebook group comprising 500+ like-minded professionals. This is a dynamic hub where attendees can continue to engage with their peers, share their successes and challenges, and explore further learning opportunities. We believe that this closed group will facilitate deeper connections and foster a supportive environment, enabling attendees to build valuable networks and enhance their understanding of LGBTQ+ competency.”

The whistleblowing nurse stated:

“The content of these sessions undermines established clinical standards and introduces extreme ideological beliefs that have no place in healthcare settings. Student midwives are being taught and influenced to implement this ideology once they begin working on the NHS frontline, which cannot be right, especially following the clarity of the Supreme Court ruling.

“I believe there are serious patient safety implications that warrant investigation. I am deeply concerned that this teaching on pregnancy attempts to downplay and discredit well-established clinical risks, potentially endangering the wellbeing of pregnant women, especially younger mothers.

“The activist network at the heart of this club must be open and transparent and no longer allowed to undermine the law, biological reality, and basic standards in NHS services.”

Andrea Williams, Chief Executive of the Christian Legal Centre, said: “The Supreme Court’s ruling in the For Women Scotland case has made it clear that biological sex matters in law. Initiatives like the Queer Birth Club workshops, which embed gender ideology into clinical training, are not only ideologically driven, they are unlawful.

“These workshops risk undermining evidence-based maternity care and compromise the privacy, dignity, and safety of both patients and staff. The NHS has a duty to uphold the law and to protect women, not to promote contested and harmful ideologies under the guise of inclusion.

“An immediate review of these programmes must be accelerated, and NHS leadership must ensure that all training and care provision is urgently grounded in biological reality and integrity.”

|