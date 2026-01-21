NHS Trust drops case against Jennifer Melle

St Helier and Epsom University Hospitals has dropped its ‘data breach’ case against Christian nurse Jennifer Melle and reinstated her.

Jennifer had been investigated and brought before a disciplinary hearing for speaking to the media about how she had been reported to the Nursing and Midwifery Council for ‘misgendering’ a convicted transgender paedophile patient.

She still has a full employment tribunal hearing in April over how she has been treated by the Trust during her ordeal.

Outside the Epsom Gateway building in Surrey, Jennifer said: “I am deeply relieved and grateful to hear that Epsom and St Helier Hospital has confirmed it will take no further action against me. This has been an incredibly long and painful journey, and today I want to give thanks, first and foremost, to Jesus, who has sustained me every step of the way.

I also want to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone who has stood with me, prayed for me, and supported me through the darkest moments. Your encouragement has meant more than you will ever know.

I am especially grateful for the continued support of the Christian Legal Centre and Claire Coutinho.

The recent legal victory for the Darlington nurses has shown that sanity and common sense are finally beginning to return to the NHS. It marks a turning point. No more nurses should ever have to endure what the Darlington nurses went through, what Sandie Peggie went through, or what I have gone through. None of us should be punished for speaking the truth, for standing by our professional judgement, or for living according to our deeply held beliefs.

I am thankful that this chapter is closing, but I remain determined that the lessons of my case, and the cases before mine, must be learned. The NHS must protect its staff, uphold fairness, and ensure that no nurse is ever again placed in an impossible position for simply doing their job with integrity.

Today I am thankful, relieved, and hopeful for what comes next. And I give glory to God for His faithfulness throughout this entire ordeal. I know look forward to the full employment tribunal in April.

We call on the health secretary Wes Streeting to immediately implement lawful policy in line with the Supreme Court ruling that upholds biological reality that men are men and women are women.”

Sacking despite Darlington win and political intervention

On Friday, the Darlington nurses, backed by the Christian Legal Centre, won a landmark legal battle against the NHS, after an employment tribunal found that an NHS Trust had harassed and discriminated against them by allowing a male staff member to use the female changing rooms.

The build-up to Jennifer’s hearing saw the launch of a cross-party petition, led by Rt Hon Claire Coutinho MP, calling on Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust not to dismiss Jennifer.

Ms Coutinho has also written to Sir Mark Lowcock, Chief Executive, and James Blythe, Chairman of Jennifer Melle’s Trust, urging them to intervene to prevent disciplinary action being taken against her.

The letter was signed by:

Rebecca Paul MP (Reigate, Conservative), Rosie Duffield MP (Canterbury, Independent), Joani Reid MP (East Kilbride and Strathaven, Labour), Mary Glindon MP (Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend, Labour), Tonia Antoniazzi MP (Gower, Labour), Danny Kruger MP (East Wiltshire, Reform), Carla Lockhart MP (Upper Bann, DUP), and Jim Shannon MP (Strangford, DUP).

This latest hearing follows the cancellation of a previous internal disciplinary hearing in December 2025, at which Jennifer could have been dismissed. That hearing was withdrawn following political intervention, including a public statement and letter from Claire Coutinho MP, warning that taking action against Jennifer would be a “grave injustice.”

What happened to Jennifer?

Jennifer Melle, 40, from Croydon, has worked at St Helier Hospital for 12 years with an unblemished record.

While on duty, Jennifer cared for a prisoner patient known as “Mr X”, a biological male and convicted paedophile. During a clinical discussion, Jennifer used biologically accurate language to refer to the patient, which led to Mr X responding with racial abuse and a physical threat, requiring security intervention.

Despite being the victim, Jennifer received a first written warning in October 2024 and was referred to the NMC as “a potential risk” for not using the patient’s preferred identity. The Trust didn’t apologise for the abuse she endured and continued to treat her as the offender.

Jennifer’s case gained national attention after appearing on front pages on 23 March 2025, prompting widespread public support, including from J.K. Rowling. Colleagues initially praised her courage, but staff were later instructed not to speak publicly about the case or engage with Jennifer.

Days later, Jennifer was removed from duty during clinic hours and summoned to an “informal” meeting. The next morning, she was told she was being investigated for a “potential data breach”, without specifics.

She was immediately suspended, escorted from the premises, and banned from returning. She has remained suspended while the Trust has strengthened its internal policies to classify “misgendering” as an explicit breach.

Jennifer believes the data breach allegation is being used as a pretext to punish her for speaking out, and that the investigation has failed to properly consider whistleblowing protections.

Jennifer describes this period as “the darkest of my life,” marked by fear, anxiety, and uncertainty as a single mother facing the potential loss of her livelihood.

She has also described how she has been abandoned by the Royal College of Nursing who told her to do ‘a reflection’ to ensure the incident did not happen again and refused to intervene and support her.

Her case is expected to be a major test of how NHS Trusts will reconcile gender identity policies with legal authority affirming that biological sex matters in equality law.

Supported by the Christian Legal Centre, Jennifer is pursuing legal action for harassment, discrimination, victimisation, and breaches of her freedom of thought, conscience, and religion.

Her full Employment Tribunal hearing is listed for April 2026.

