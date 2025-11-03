NHS exec warned changing room policy was ‘politically correct nonsense’

A previously undisclosed internal email from a senior NHS executive has come to light in the ongoing legal case involving female nurses at Darlington Memorial Hospital, who allege their rights were violated by a policy allowing a biologically male staff member identifying as female to access the women’s changing room.

The email, dated 23 May 2024, was sent by the then Executive Director of Nursing, Noel Scanlon. It was sent to the Trust’s Director of Workforce, Andrew Thacker, who was cross-examined on its contents and context by the nurses’ KC, Niazi Fetto.

The email reveals deep internal concern about the policy’s implications. In the message, the executive wrote:

“This strikes me as entirely self-inflicted politically correct nonsense which will end up in the tabloids. If the individual is not respectful of his/her/their female colleagues then I think we do need to take management action as opposed to asking the majority of the female staff to make alternative changing arrangements which I believe is the advice Tracey and Andrea have given based upon our current policies.”

When the nurses went public with their story on June 23 after the Trust took no action, an emergency meeting was called on 28 June, and on 1 July Noel Scanlon’s ‘retirement’ was suddenly announced by the Trust.

The statement reveals that the policy was not only viewed as harmful but also internally contested at the highest levels of management.

The nurses, supported by the Christian Legal Centre, are suing the County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust for sexual harassment, discrimination, and breaches of privacy rights under the European Convention on Human Rights.

Lead claimant Bethany Hutchison has described the situation as “humiliating and dehumanising,” with nurses forced to change in temporary offices while the trans-identifying colleague continued to use the female changing room.

The case has drawn national attention, with support from public figures including JK Rowling and Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who has ordered the hospital to provide a female-only changing space.

The email adds weight to the argument that the Trust’s policy was not universally supported within its leadership and that alternative solutions were both possible and preferable.

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, said: “This internal email confirms what we have long argued, that the policy forcing female nurses to undress in front of a biologically male colleague was not only unlawful, but also divided leadership at this NHS Trust. Some senior voices recognised the absurdity and injustice of the situation, but were quickly silenced, intimidated and moved on after raising concern.”

The trial continues in Newcastle this week…

