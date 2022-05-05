New schools movement gains momentum

Christian Concern’s Head of Education, Steve Beegoo, comments on how a movement of new Christian schools is being strengthened in the UK.

In the wake of continued news stories of how Christian faith is being undermined in our education system, there are some signs of hope.

Over the last 18 months the new independent Christian schools movement has been gathering speed. When The King Alfred School Dudley opened in September 2021, it was, we believe, one of the first of a new wave of Christian schools free to serve Christian parents faithfully pointing to Biblical truth.

Here at Christian Concern we are working with over 20 different groups now developing new initiatives.

Online Christian secondary school

Christians can be the creative innovators of a new generation. The next of this new wave of schools announcing its opening from this September is Immanuel Online School, having agreed a merger with a well-established and respected Christian online provider, NSWLearning.

They state:

“NSWLearning and Immanuel Online School will work together to administer NSW courses for current and new students from September 2022. “In combining NSWLearning and Immanuel Online School, we seek to continue the legacy of NSWLearning and maintain the future provision of NSW courses for students. By working together we believe we can strengthen and develop online secondary education with Christian values in the United Kingdom and internationally. “We are grateful to Steve Beegoo, the Head of Education at Christian Concern, who has been a strong supporter of NSWLearning and Immanuel Online School and facilitated the merger.”

Secondary education is increasingly being taken over by the aggressive secular and sexualising agendas, and this creative and exciting response could provide excellent provision for Christian parents wherever they are in the UK.

New Schools Conference

Such has been the demand from Christians for Independent Christian education by Christian teachers in a truly Christ-following school, that many schools are becoming over-subscribed with waiting lists for most year groups. In addition, the Lord has stirred many to investigate and plan their own new Christian School. To help train those that are interested in doing this, Christian Concern is continuing to partner with The King Alfred School Dudley to provide a day conference on Saturday 21 May. Already many have booked from Scotland to the south coast of England.

Hayley Bowen, Headteacher at The King Alfred School, explained to me:

“There is a growing appetite amongst parents and teachers to plant new schools. The point of this conference is to encourage and equip those who wish to gain up to date knowledge on the process of starting a school. The conference is a great opportunity to network with others who are passionate about education. “Our children spend 12,000 hours at school during their academic life, the content our children receive directly impacts the person they go on to be. We believe we owe it to the next generation to present them with an education that enables them to be authentic Christians in a secular age. “The impact the conference will have in the short to medium term is to allow school groups to form and schools in many different forms to take off. The long-term benefits of more Christian schools will be happy teachers, parents and churches with all generations in attendance.”

History

In the 19th century, it took just 50 years for Christians across the UK to start 12,000 schools. They remain as the Church of England schools we still have with us today. They were begun by large and generous donations, and the commitment of churches. They were committed to helping children find Christ, and to follow and serve him with their lives. We can see this happen again and see young men and women discipled for Jesus Christ. Could you or those in your church play a part in this new schools movement?

If you wish to support this new move of God, you can contact the education department at Christian Concern (info@christianconcern.com), and consider joining us on Saturday 21 May. Find out more and book your place.

If you are interested in learning more about Immanuel Online School make sure you check out their website.

