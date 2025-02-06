New book ‘The Challenge of Islam’ released today

Today Christian Concern and Wilberforce Publications released a new book titled: The Challenge of Islam: Understanding and Responding to Islam’s Increasing Influence in the UK.

The book’s author, Tim Dieppe (Head of Public Policy at Christian Concern), is noted for his outspoken criticisms of Islam over recent years.

Publication of the book comes in the light of widespread concern about Islamic grooming gangs and pressure on the government to launch a national inquiry.

It also comes in the light of recent discussions about the controversial APPG definition of Islamophobia and the latest plans for the government to launch a commission on Islamophobia.

Publication of the book follows the arrest and charging of a man for burning pages of a Qur’an in Manchester this week which has been widely criticised as enforcing Islamic law.

Chapter titles in the book include: Is Islam a Religion of Peace? What’s wrong with Islamic Finance? Is Islam Antisemitic? and What’s wrong with Multiculturalism?

There is a chapter in the book on the infamous APPG definition of Islamophobia which shows how that definition poses a serious threat to free speech when it comes to Islam. The Labour Party has formally adopted this definition of ‘Islamophobia’ as have several other political parties in the UK and dozens of local councils.

There is also a chapter on grooming gangs in which Dieppe argues that we have been sacrificing young girls on the altar of political correctness.

Copies of the book are now available through Amazon and other booksellers.

Tim Dieppe, author of the book said:

“There is no doubt that the increasing influence of Islam poses a challenge to the nation. Almost every week there is a news story which highlights the influence of Islam in this country.

“Last year we saw for the first time the direct influence of Islam on our politics with the Muslim Vote campaign for independent Muslim candidates in multiple constituencies persuading Muslims to vote en-block for their preferred candidates. The Muslim Vote campaign included several political demands such as formally adopting the APPG definition of Islamophobia.

“The influence of Islam now extends to fashion, food, finance, freedom of expression, prisons, politics and many other areas.

“I hope that this book helps people to understand the challenge we face and to have the courage and conviction to stand up to it.

“At present this country is on course to become an Islamic nation before many more decades are up. We need more people to rise to the challenge to speak openly and boldly about the nature of Islam and the challenge it presents.”

