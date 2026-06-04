Mother set for retrial after unprecedented judge recusal

On Friday 5 June, following unprecedented developments raising serious questions about judicial impartiality in Northern Ireland, the appeal of Claire Brennan, the first person convicted under the region’s controversial abortion clinic “censorship zone” law, will continue at Antrim County Court.

The rehearing follows several significant developments: the recusal of County Court Judge Ciaran Moynagh in November 2025; the recent high-profile conviction of retired pastor Clive Johnson for quoting John 3:16 within the censorship zone outside Coleraine Hospital; and Mrs Brennan’s acquittal on 20 May before District Judge King, sitting at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court, in relation to similar offences committed on different dates.

Judge Moynagh presided over Mrs Brennan’s appeal on 2 September 2025, but later recused himself after serious concerns were raised by Mrs Brennan about his activist background.

It emerged that Judge Moynagh had previously received the Humanist of the Year award for campaigning on abortion rights and same-sex marriage, and had represented high-profile abortion rights cases supported by Amnesty International.

Mrs Brennan, supported by the Christian Legal Centre, made an application that the judge recuse himself and submitted a formal complaint to the Lady Chief Justice’s Office under the Judicial Complaints System, citing rules that require judges to recuse themselves if their activism creates a perception of bias in the eyes of a fair-minded observer.

At a hearing on 11 November 2025, Judge Moynagh acknowledged his involvement in abortion-related litigation and announced:

“In recognition of the importance of maintaining public confidence in the impartial administration of justice and to ensure that justice is not only done but seen to be done, I have decided out of an abundance of caution to recuse myself from further involvement in this matter.”

Due to the unprecedented recusal, the matter was then put before a different County Court judge on 11 March 2026 who had to rehear the evidence in the case.

The matter went ‘part heard’, and it is anticipated at the hearing this week, before Her Honour Judge Crawford, that submissions will be made for Mrs Brennan and the prosecution concerning alleged Human Rights violations on both sides of the case.

Arrested after saying The Lord’s Prayer

Claire Brennan, a Catholic mother of four, was arrested in October 2023 for quietly praying the Lord’s Prayer and holding a sign reading “Pray to End Abortion” outside Causeway Hospital in Coleraine. Her actions took place within a designated “Safe Access Zone” under the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) Act (Northern Ireland) 2023, which criminalises any act deemed to “influence” individuals within 150 metres of an abortion clinic.

Claire maintains that she has maintained a silent witness for many years outside Coleraine Hospital and that she only approaches a few people one day a week when there. Guided by her non-judgmental pro-life beliefs, she has helped countless women and primarily experienced negativity from activists.

A video of her arrest shows her kneeling in prayer with rosary beads while police speak to her, highlighting the peaceful nature of her actions. (Watch here)

Claire’s appeal follows the recent conviction of retired pastor Clive Johnston.

In May 2026, Clive Johnston was convicted after holding a small open-air religious service near Causeway Hospital in Coleraine. Although his sermon, based on John 3:16, made no reference to abortion, the court found that his actions fell within the scope of the legislation, on the basis that they could be perceived as attempting to “influence” those within the buffer zone.

He was fined £450 and is now appealing the decision, arguing that the law is being applied in a way that disproportionately restricts freedom of religion and expression.

Dangerous overreach

Ahead of the hearing, Mrs Brennan said:

“All I wanted was a fair trial. These censorship zones are a dangerous overreach that criminalise compassion and silence prayer. I am challenging this law not just for myself, but for the protection of the unborn and for the future of religious freedom in Northern Ireland.

“I never thought I would see in my lifetime that praying would be a criminal offence. I do not feel free in my own country anymore and believe my basic rights and freedoms have been taken from me through this legislation, which must be urgently overhauled.”

Andrea Williams, Chief Executive of the Christian Legal Centre, commented:

“Justice must not only be done, it must be seen to be done. Judicial impartiality is the bedrock of a fair society, and it is right that Judge Moynagh recused himself. These so-called ‘censorship zones’ represent a chilling attack on freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and the right to peaceful protest.”

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