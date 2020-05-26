Living with abortion regret: Kath’s story

Kath tells her emotional story of abortion regret and what she went through before, during and after.

“It took me 15 years to come through the whole process after having an abortion. People say you get over it, but you don’t,” she says.

If you are in a crisis pregnancy, or know anyone that is, you can contact the Pregnancy Crisis Helpline.

You can also find out more about our legal challenge against the government’s decision to allow women to have medical abortions at home with only a phone or video consultation.

|