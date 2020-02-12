‘LGBT lessons undermine parents’ rights’

London Assembly Member David Kurten courageously spoke out as the London Assembly passed a motion supporting LGBT lessons in the capital’s schools. Mr Kurten was the only member to vote against it.

Two of our cases from schools in South London were mentioned in Mr Kurten’s speech, which shows what will continue to happen if nothing is done.

Mr Kurten spoke on how the country has always held to the understanding that “parents are the primary educators of their children” and how the new education guidelines, due to come into force in September 2020, “steamrollers over the right of parents to teach their children according to faith,” instead “[pushing] through the Stonewall militant LGBT agenda against the right of parents.”

