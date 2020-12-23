Let His Justice Shine: Merry Christmas from Christian Concern

23 December 2020

From Christian Concern, we’d like to wish you a happy Christmas. This has been a year like no other, but we have been continuing to contend for the gospel, seeking to bring the justice of Christ to this nation.

There’s no doubt it’s been a hard year for many, but Andrea reminds us that we still have glorious message to proclaim even in the darkness – a King who reigns with justice and hope.

“So let the church shine bright as we remember the baby born in the manger, sent for our salvation. Let His justice shine.”

