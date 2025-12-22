Legal wins that you’ve made happen this year

Thanks to the Christian Concern community, our legal team has been able to give hundreds of people legal help in 2025, including at the very highest courts in our legal system.

Here are just a few of the wins that we’ve secured this year by God’s grace.

12 February – Kristie Higgs

Kristie Higgs wins at the Court of Appeal as judge rules that dismissal for free speech is illegal. In a seminal judgment for Christian freedoms and free speech, the Court of Appeal reversed a ruling which defended the dismissal of Kristie Higgs from Farmor’s School in Gloucestershire for raising concern on Facebook about extreme sex education and transgender ideology being taught in her son’s Church of England primary school.

4 March – Bernard Randall

His Honour Judge James Tayler ruled that the previous employment tribunal decision which upheld the sacking of Rev. Dr Bernard Randall was ‘unsafe’ due to revelations of anti-Christian bias on the presiding panel. As a result, Judge Tayler ordered Dr Randall’s case to be remitted urgently back to the Employment Tribunal for a full retrial and ordered £20,000 costs against Trent College.

On the same day, the ex-president of UNISON was removed as a member of the Employment Tribunal in Christian teacher ‘Hannah’s’ case for ‘apparent bias’.

10 March – Street preacher

Free speech win as a judge threw out a case against prosecuted Christian preacher Karandeep Mamman after a mob threatened to ‘cut his throat’ for criticising Islam.

25 March – Darlington Nurses

Kemi Badenoch met the Darlington nurses, and gave them her full support, saying: ‘There is no place for gender ideology in the NHS’.

16 April – Supreme Court win

The Supreme Court severely curtailed the secretive practices of the Family Division judges in cases involving withdrawal of life-saving treatment from critically ill children.

Following a seven-year-long legal battle involving two families supported by the Christian Legal Centre, Rashid and Aliya Abbasi and Lanre Haastrup, the injunctions which prevented the families from telling their stories were discharged.

10 May – Street ministry

A Labour council was forced into a dramatic U-turn after it sought a court injunction to criminalise Christian prayer, singing and evangelism in public.

9 June – Kristie Higgs

The Supreme Court refused a school’s attempt to appeal Kristie Higgs landmark win.

20 July – Outreach ministry

In a win for Christian freedom, a West London church compelled a local authority to reverse a controversial Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) that had effectively criminalised its Christian outreach ministry.

26 July – John Steele

Christian street preacher, John Steele, was vindicated after the Crown Prosecution Service dropped charges against him following his arrest in Rotherham town centre for asking a member of the public what the Quran says about domestic violence.

15 October – Schools

The Court of Appeal granted permission for a coalition of Christian schools, parents, and pupils to challenge the UK government’s controversial decision to impose VAT on private school fees, a policy that has already led to closures and widespread disruption across the independent education sector.

13 November – Claire Brennan

A judge presiding over the appeal of Claire Brennan, the first person convicted under Northern Ireland’s abortion clinic censorship zone law, recused himself following serious concerns over judicial impartiality and has been forced to order a retrial.

23 November – Shaun O’Sullivan

Christian street preacher Shaun O’Sullivan was cleared by a jury at Swindon Crown Court after he was arrested for a ‘hate claim’ after saying ‘We love the Jews’.

