Kristie gives thanks to God for her free speech win

Speaking outside the Royal Courts of Justice, Kristie Higgs today gave thanks to God for her free speech victory at the Court of Appeal

“In October 2018, I shared two private Facebook posts to raise awareness of the gender ideology that was going to be taught to young children in schools as part of statutory Relationships and Sex Education.

“Because of those posts, I lost my job.

“Today, after nearly seven years, the Court of Appeal has finally put that right.

“Expressing biblical Christian teaching on gender and sexuality may appear to be offensive to those who hold the opposite views, but as today’s judgment signals, Christians have a right to express their beliefs publicly.

“This is not just about me. Too many Christians have suffered discipline or marginalisation at their work because of their Christian faith.

“I’m thankful to Andrea Williams, Christian Concern and the Christian Legal Centre.

“Without them and everyone who supports them, I could never have come this far.

“I’m also deeply grateful to my family and all those who have been by my side and those who stand for truth.

“But most of all, I give all the praise, all the glory and honour to Elohim, my God, for it is by his grace and mercy that I stand here today.

“I pray that today will prove to be a landmark day for Christian freedoms and free speech.

“Christians have the right to express their beliefs on social media and at other non-work-related settings without fear of being punished by their employer.

“Expressing biblical truth is not discriminatory. It is an expression of love and of light.

“Today’s judgment is as important for free speech as it is for freedom of religion. Employers will no longer be able to rely on their theoretical fears of reputational damage or subjective concerns about causing offence to discipline employees for exercising their fundamental freedom to express their deeply held beliefs.

“The Court of Appeal has now set a clear standard to protect people like me, and the countless other Christians in this nation, to express their beliefs without fear of losing their jobs.

“Thank you.”

|