Kemi Badenoch meets Darlington nurses: “No place for gender ideology in the NHS”

Leader of the Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch, has given her full support to the Darlington nurses after meeting them in Westminster.

Following the meeting at Portcullis House, Kemi Badenoch said: “A woman should never be forced to get undressed in the presence of a man. The case of the Darlington Nurses is yet another example of women being demonised and patronised for raising legitimate concerns about single-sex spaces.

“I fought against gender ideology in government, and I will continue to do so as Leader of the Opposition. There is no place for gender ideology in the NHS. These brave nurses have my full support in their fight to restore common sense to an environment where single sex spaces should be non-negotiable.”

Supported by the Christian Legal Centre, the nurses have taken legal action against County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust on the grounds of sexual harassment and discrimination, after they were forced to undress in front of a male colleague who ‘identifies’ as a woman.

Backed by an NHS policy, ‘Rose’ began using the female staff changing at Darlington Memorial Hospital, without consultation or warning.

One nurse, who has experienced sexual abuse as a child, has spoken about having panic attacks after being repeatedly asked by Rose in the changing room: ‘Are you getting changed yet?’

Rose has openly declared that he is trying to get his girlfriend pregnant, is engaged, and does not have a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC).

After 26 nurses raised concerns with HR, they were told they needed to ‘be more inclusive’, ‘compromise’, ‘broaden their mindset’ and get ‘re-educated.’

Since the nurses went public with their story, they have received significant public backing, including from J.K. Rowling.

However, instead of resolving the issue and finding a solution, bosses at Darlington Memorial Hospital gave any nurse uncomfortable getting undressed in front of a man a ‘temporary’ converted office to change in.

8 months on, Rose is still using the female changing rooms.

Despite the nurses meeting with health secretary, Wes Streeting, who said he was ‘horrified’ by their case, the government has taken no action to resolve these issues for female staff in the NHS.

With no backing from any of the major unions, who appear wedded to transgender ideology, the nurses have launched the Darlington Nursing Union, a first of its kind union dedicated to women’s dignity in the workplace.

Their full employment tribunal hearing is scheduled to begin on 16 June at Newcastle Employment Tribunal.

Urgent change needed

Following the meeting, Bethany Hutchison, Darlington nurse and President of the Darlington Nursing Union, said: “We were honoured to meet Kemi Badenoch and to have the opportunity to discuss our story and concerns, not just for us, but for women across the NHS. We really felt her support and knowledge on the issues involved, which was encouraging.

“We are straight up hard-working NHS nurses. We didn’t choose this battle; it came to us when the NHS decided it was appropriate to force us to get undressed, before working on busy and pressurised wards, in front of a biological man.

“These policies are penalising nurses like us and causing damage in an already over-stretched NHS.

“Urgent change is needed, yet we have repeatedly been told that action cannot be taken because of a Supreme Court case that has little or no relation to our situation.

“We fear that this is being used as a smokescreen by those who have no intention of bringing about real, sensible change for safe spaces for women in the NHS.”

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, said: “Momentum behind this issue is growing. It ought not to be difficult for government and NHS policies to reflect biological reality.

“This case and that of Jennifer Melle at the weekend show how hard-working nurses across the country are being unfairly treated under equality and diversity policies.

“At a time when the NHS is under immense pressure, why are dedicated nurses being treated like this? Why are these extreme policies not only promoted but strictly enforced, while those who challenge them face punishment?

“A climate of fear pervades the system and people are intimidated into silence. Equality and diversity policies are weaponised to silence dissent. It’s time for change.

“We are pleased that the Darlington nurses had the opportunity to meet with Kemi Badenoch. We are grateful for her support and hope she will be able to bring about real and lasting change by holding this government to account.”

