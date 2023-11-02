Judge denies Indi Gregory would benefit from continued medical care in Italy

2 November 2023

On 2 November, Sky News covered the High Court ruling to prohibit 8-month-old Indi Gregory being transferred to Rome for continued medical care. An Italian hospital offered Indi specialist treatment in Rome, but Indi’s parents have continued to face resistance by the authorities who believe it is in Indi’s ‘best interests’ to die.

Sky News, 2 Nov 2023

