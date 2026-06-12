Jennifer finally wins settlement after suspension for ‘misgendering’

More than two years after her initial ordeal, Jennifer Melle has been vindicated and reached a settlement with Epsom and St Helier University Hospital.

In 2024, Jennifer declined to use the preferred pronouns of a convicted paedophile identifying as a transgender woman. The patient repeatedly racially abused Jennifer, but bizarrely, Jennifer was the one who was suspended. She was labelled a ‘potential risk to the public’ by the NHS Trust she was employed by, and was reported to the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC).

Jennifer has been helped by the Christian Legal Centre since the beginning of her ordeal. Please continue to pray with us and support us as we stand with Jennifer for faithfully serving the Lord in her vocation as a senior nurse.

Read more about her unbelievable case: https://christianconcern.com/cccases/jennifer-melle/

And please help us continue supporting Jennifer and others like her.

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