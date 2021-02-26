Is it wrong to believe a child is best raised by a mum and a dad?

Richard Page was dismissed as a magistrate and blocked from returning to an NHS role after he expressed his belief that children do best when raised by a mother and a father.

Richard served as a magistrate in Kent for 15 years. He also served as a non-executive director of an NHS Trust. Then, while deliberating on an adoption case with two other magistrates behind closed doors, Richard expressed his beliefs that a child’s best interests are served by being placed with a mother and a father, wherever possible.

However, after telling his story and publicly repeating his view, Richard was removed from the magistracy and blocked from returning to his role at the NHS Trust.

Over the last five years, the media has focused its attention on the facts of his case. However, there is much more to Richard’s story than the man the media portrays him as.

As judgment in Richard’s case is now expected at any moment, we look at the man behind the case and ask, is it really wrong to believe that a child is best raised by a mum and a dad?

|