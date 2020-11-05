Introducing Steve Beegoo – Head of Education

This autumn, Steve Beegoo has begun a new role within Christian Concern. As an organisation we have become increasingly aware that education has become a key battleground in our defence of Christian freedoms and in advancing the hope of the gospel to the next generation. Because of your support we have been able to invest in this position. The number of issues and cases related to education has grown hugely over the last few years, and we believe this is a strategic appointment.

Please do support Christian Concern so we can develop this work. See this video below to see what we are hoping to achieve.

Defining Issue

If you want to understand why education is a significant gospel issue to support, please watch this persuasive and challenging talk presented in October 2020.

In this video Steve explains the trajectory of church decline, its link to children and their education, the biblical mandate and what can be done to turn this tide. Could the church be gone by 2067?

Who is Steve?

Steve has worked in the educational world for over 25 years. He has been a teacher in state, special and independent schools, has led in Church of England and Independent Christian schools and was principal at The King’s School Witney over a period of 8 years. Steve pastored Bicester Community Church for 9 years, where he pioneered a Christian pre-school as a part of a community outreach project. He has supported schools nationally, and internationally, including in Korea, India, Rwanda and Spain. Steve is passionate about Christians and churches recognising the central role children’s education has in the church fulfilling the Great Commission. Steve holds a degree in Biology from Southampton University, a PGCE from Oxford Brookes University and holds the NPQH (National Professional Qualification for Headteachers). He is CEO of the Christian Schools’ Trust and a member of several national inter-organisational teams. He is married with three children.

