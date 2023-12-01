Indi’s father pays tribute to his ‘beautiful warrior’

The father of Indi Gregory has made a moving tribute to his daughter at her funeral today at Nottingham Cathedral.

He said:

“My Beautiful Warrior Indi Gregory.

“I honestly and truly feel, deep in my heart, that Indi was not only beautiful, strong and unique. I just knew, from the start, she was very special.

“Nonetheless, I could never have imagined the sort of journey we and Indi would have to go through to fight for her life. She didn’t only have to battle against her health problems, she had to battle against a system that makes it almost impossible to win. Yet, it was her weakest point, her health problems, that distinguished Indi as a true warrior.

“Indi overcame so much: she had seizures, 2 operations, sepsis, ecoli, including other infections, that even another child would struggle to beat.

“But, Indi’s determination to fight for a chance of life really inspired me. The strength she had for an 8-month-old child was incredible. And this is one of the reasons I would have done anything for Indi to have the chance to live which was denied her.

“She had to fight to live from day one of her life. I was even willing to go down into the pits of hell to fight and to protect Indi. In a way I did, because the court system itself felt like being in hell to me.

“Yet, Indi was an 8-month-old baby that had the power to touch millions of people’s hearts around the world! She inspired love, and nowhere more than Italy. In fact, I’m sure Indi is as proud as I am for the amazing support and love shown by the Italian government, the Italian prime minister and the Italian people. I strongly believe they were Indi’s guardian angels during the legal battle to save her.

“I would also like to thank all the many people involved in Indi’s legal battle including my lawyers and Christian Concern. You have all been a true inspiration and I truly believe it has been a battle of good versus evil.

“I have now reached the conclusion that this was indeed Indi’s destiny. God put Indi on this earth with the mission to expose evil in the world. He chose her because she was strong, beautiful and special. But, now this chapter of Indi’s destiny is over. Her legacy, however, has only just begun. I wanted to make sure Indi would be remembered forever and she will live on in our hearts and through our voices.

“But, my greatest comfort at this difficult time is knowing where Indi is and with whom she is with now. I had Indi baptised to protect her and so she would go to heaven. It gives me peace to know she is in Heaven and God is taking care of her.

“I thank the Catholic Church of Nottingham and Bishop McKinney for celebrating Indi’s funeral and all those who helped me prepare this beautiful farewell.

“I will love you always, Indi. From Dad x.”

The service was also attended by a delegation from the Italian government, including Minister of Families, Eugenia Roccella and Minister of Disabilities, Alessandra Locatelli.

Former Italian senator and lawyer, Simone Pillon, also attended and Jacopo Coghe, Vice President of Pro Vita and Famiglia Onlus.

During the legal case Mr Coghe helped generate a petition of 50,000 signatures in Italy calling on the UK government to allow Indi to be transferred to the the Bambino Gesù Paediatric Hospital in Rome for specialist treatment.

Throughout the legal battle the family was supported free of charge by the Christian Legal Centre.

